Bayern Munich have joined the contest to sign Inter striker Mauro Icardi, according to FCInterNews.it.

The Bavarians join the likes of Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid in wanting the Argentine's signature, as Inter try to urgently negotiate a new contract for the forward.

The former Sampdoria player has a release clause in his current deal worth €110m but it can only be activated between May and June, which means clubs will need to act hastily if they want to recruit the coveted forward.

The Italian website exclusively reported that Bayern Munich are the latest side to have made an initial approach for Icardi.

Inter are attempting to get a new contract signed as soon as possible, with reports suggesting that Icardi's entourage are asking for a salary of £6.5m and want to raise the release clause to £135m.

Reports have recently claimed that Manchester United could be lining up a move to bring Icardi to Old Trafford this summer.

Agent Mino Raiola has helped Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic move to United in recent seasons and he now wants to represent the Argentinian striker.

Icardi started his career with Barcelona's youth side before making a move to Sampdoria in 2011. Inter signed the striker in 2013 and has gone on to score 96 goals in 170 matches for the club.

He's arguably in the best spell of his career this season, scoring 18 times in 22 games in Serie A and helping Inter into the Champions League places in third.