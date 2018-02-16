Borussia Dortmund Boss Peter Stoger Describes Match Winner Michy Batshuayi as a 'Special Striker'

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger has hailed Michy Batshuayi as a "special striker" after his late goal gave BVB the advantage over Atalanta in the Europa League round of 32.

Dortmund won 3-2 on the night as Batshuayi's brace and Andre Schurrle's early goal canceled out Josip Ilicic's double.

Speaking to the club website, Stoger said about the on loan Chelsea striker: "He is a real goal-getter. We knew about his ratio. It was a good move to bring him here. He's been very well-received by the team, he's integrated quickly. You can see he enjoys playing here, that he shares our ideas and objectives. It's a good fit for his personal objectives. He's a special striker."

Dortmund didn't make it easy for themselves by conceding two sloppy goals, but Stoger believes Atalanta will find it hard to beat them even at their own home ground - the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

"If we hadn't scored the three goals, it would've been even more difficult," Stoger said. "Doing so ultimately enabled us to win the game – which was the objective. How much more at ease would we be if we were taking a 2-0 lead over there? It's impossible to answer.

"We have showed over the course of recent weeks that it's relatively difficult to beat us. But that's what the opposition will need to do there. That's why I believe we've got a decent chance – and that we're developing well. We're still making mistakes, but I see us as being in quite a good position."

Dortmund were playing well in the first half but six minutes of madness saw the German side concede two to Ilicic.

Stoger believes this punishment will do his side good in the future, saying: "They're difficult to explain, because we'd put in a decent performance in the first period. It was clear to us that we needed to continue to be active.

"We made it really easy for the opponent to get the goals. So the reaction we showed in wanting to turn the game around was all the more remarkable. Perhaps it's a good thing that we were punished for the 10 or 15 minutes in which we weren't active. It will help us in our development, by making sure we remain focused."