Brighton vs Coventry City Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Prediction and More

League Two Coventry City are the lowest ranked side left in this season's FA Cup, and they travel to Brighton on Saturday hoping to add a second Premier League scalp to their great FA Cup run.

The Sky Blues currently sit 9th in League Two, and are in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2009. Brighton, meanwhile, are aiming for their first quarter final since 1986.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the tie at the Amex Stadium:

Classic Encounter

The last time Brighton and Coventry met at the Amex was in the Championship in November 2011. The Seagulls were managed by Gus Poyet at the time, and were gifted the lead thanks to an own goal from Richard Keogh.

Coventry levelled through Gary Gardner but a strike from Romain Vincelot secured Brighton victory. The result left Coventry six points from safety, a gap they never closed and were relegated to the third tier of English football. The Sky Blues did beat Brighton's Under-23 side en route to winning the Checkatrade Trophy last season.

Recent Form

After a sticky start to 2018, Brighton have picked up five points from their last three Premier League matches with away draws at Southampton and Stoke, coupled with a good 3-1 home win over West Ham.





In the FA Cup this season, Brighton have left it late with winners coming in the 87th minute in the third round against Crystal Palace, and the 89th minute in the last round against Middlesbrough





Having swept aside non-league opposition in Maidenhead United and Boreham Wood in the first two rounds, Coventry were rewarded with a home tie against Stoke City in round three. Jordan Willis and Jack Grimmer provided the goals, as Coventry caused one of the upsets of the third round weekend.

The fourth round draw gave Coventry a trip to League One MK Dons, and over 7,000 supporters made the short journey down the M1 to see their side win 1-0. The Sky Blues' league form has suffered though and they have lost their last three matches including on Tuesday away at Colchester United.

Key Battle

Glenn Murray v Jordan Willis

Coventry have the best defence in League Two having only conceded 27 goals in 32 matches. Jordan Willis has played in 29 of those matches and is enjoying a fine run in the FA Cup. He will be tasked with Brighton's top scorer Glenn Murray who has scored in each of the previous two rounds.





Prediction

With Chris Hughton expected to name a strong side and Coventry's league form falling away, those looking for an upset this weekend might need to look elsewhere.

Coventry will be backed by another huge away following but this is a far sterner test than MK Dons in the previous round and this looks set to be the end of a great cup run for Coventry.

Prediction: Brighton 3-1 Coventry



