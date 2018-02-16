Chelsea 4-0 Hull: Willian Shines & Giroud Opens Account as Blues Hit Four Past Dumfounded Tigers

Chelsea made light work of Hull City on Friday night in the FA Cup, as they put four past the relegation threatened Championship outfit before the half time break.

The Blues got back to winning ways after seeing off West Brom earlier in the week, whilst the visitors have started to contemplate back-to-back relegations after dropping out of the top flight last season. And while plenty will point to the "magic of the cup" as a point of optimism, Chelsea were in no mood to be upset.

Full-time: Chelsea 4-0 Hull City!! 🙌



The Blues are through to the FA Cup quarter-final! #CHEHUL pic.twitter.com/4riANfnggA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 16, 2018

Willian bagged a brace, and new signing Olivier Giroud opened his account for the club too. Pedro hit the other after a wonderful first half pass from Cesc Fabregas. And things got even worse for Hull when Meyler missed a penalty early in the second half, after Fabregas brought down Harry Wilson inside the box.

Antonio Conte made seven changes to the side that put three past West Brom on Monday night, whilst Hull City manager Nigel Adkins, was forced to make seven changes due to injury problems throughout his squad and with three Chelsea loanees ineligible to play.

New Chelsea signing Giroud kept Álvaro Morata on the bench yet again, and Chelsea didn't wait long to show off their superiority - with an opening goal inside the second minute. Hull clumsily lost the ball inside their own half and Willian was first to sniff out the opportunity.

A smart run around the outside from Giroud opened up the Hull backline, and the Brazilian slotted home calmly.

Giroud almost got his first goal for his new club inside the 15th minute with a snapshot inside the box. Pedro put in an excellent cross and a clever chip over the Hull defence found Giroud almost clear in on goal but the striker couldn't compose himself to finish.

Unfortunately for the away side, Chelsea proved too good for the second time on the night just inside the 27th minute, through an excellent pass over the top from Fàbregas. Michael Dawson looked disappointed that he couldn't intercept the pass that found Pedro just onside, in on goal and of course, he couldn't miss.

The onslaught continued and Willian made it three just moments later, leaving Dawson screaming at his colleagues yet again. Hull lost the ball just inside their own area and Willian's quick shot caught David Marshall just off guard.

Giroud finally got his first goal for his new club and Chelsea's fourth on the night just before half time. Another new signing, Emerson Palmieri, gathered the ball deep into Hull's half down the left and the debutant's low cross found the former Arsenal striker - who guided the ball past the goalkeeper.

Despite the scoreline, Hull started the second half well and even earned a spot kick. However, things went from bad to worse as Meyler stepped up and hit the ball right into the hands of Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero - who has a knack of saving penalties - after the Argentinian guessed right.

5 - Willy Caballero has saved five of the last eight penalties he has faced in all competitions (excluding shootouts). Denied. #CHEHUL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2018

Danny Drinkwater almost made it five after picking the ball up just outside the Hull area via a Chelsea corner. The midfielder hit the ball true on the volley but the keeper was just able to tip the shot wide.

Hull looked much better in the second half and carved out some half decent chances to get some goals, but the tie was well over at half time as Chelsea sat back and waited for the full time whistle.

Chelsea now look to their crunch tie at home to Barcelona next week, whilst Hull can now fully focus their attention on the Championship - where they sit just one point outside the relegation zone.