Ex-Liverpool Star John Barnes Predicts Mohamed Salah Future Amid Rising Transfer Speculation

Liverpool legend John Barnes has stated he does not have 'any fears' that Anfield ace Mohamed Salah will be lured away by one of Europe's elite this summer.

The 25-year-old recorded his 30th goal across all competitions this season during his side's 5-0 Champions League win over Porto on Wednesday evening, furthering his sublime form since joining Jurgen Klopp's outfit from Italian club Roma over the summer.

Mohamed Salah at Liverpool in 2017/18 = 🔥🔥🔥



Which signing has had the biggest impact at your club? 🤔 #UCL pic.twitter.com/bncbdc4EuD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2018

There had been speculation surrounding the attacker's future, with claims surfacing he could follow in the footsteps of Philippe Coutinho and swap the Premier League for Spain's Premier Division if his performances were to continue come the end of this campaign.

However, Barnes, while speaking to HITC, insisted he has no fears regarding the Egypt international starring for Liverpool again next season, claiming the length of his time in England's top flight and his style of play would not suit any potential buyers, just yet, anyway.





“I don’t think [there will be interest]," the former Merseyside great said. "He’s only been here for six months. I think if he keeps doing that for two or three years, that’s obviously different but I don’t think the European giants will be coming looking now.

This motorway in Cairo, Egypt is covered with Liverpool billboards. The Mohamed Salah effect?pic.twitter.com/1ReqiUzOTF — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) February 16, 2018

“The thing about Salah is that the way Liverpool play suits him. If he played for Manchester United that wouldn’t suit him. You have to look at what type of football suits you. The way Klopp plays suits him and Mane, so they are doing well because they are at Liverpool.

“If he goes to Madrid or Barcelona he won’t have the same impact, because he won’t be the star player. I don’t have any fears about him not being here next season at all.”