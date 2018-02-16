FanView: Why Sandro Ramirez Shouldn't Take the Blame for Harbouring Everton Exit Hopes

He was expected to be one of the signings of the season thanks to the £5.2m fee that Everton forked out for his services last summer.

Just 15 appearances and a solitary strike later, however, Sandro Ramirez was shipped out on loan back to La Liga with Sevilla - and it seems that the striker has no intentions of ever stepping foot on Goodison's hallowed turf again.

Recent quotes published by the Liverpool Echo appeared to suggest that the ex-Malaga star harboured no hopes of returning to the Premier League and trying to make a name for himself in England.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

"I've been here two weeks and I want to continue next season at Sevilla. I'm really where I want to be," Sandro told reporters in his homeland.

Those comments now seem to be the final nail in the coffin that was his six-month spell with the Toffees, and have dampened Evertonian wishes that Sandro may find his feet with them once he rediscovers his confidence with Los Rojiblancos.

So what does Sandro's failure to acclimatise to life on Merseyside boil down to? Is it a case of not enough chances to impress, being homesick or was his super season with Malaga a mere flash in the pain that Everton had been taken in by?

Whatever you think of Sandro Ramirez's form during his six months at Everton, it's worrying that he is so intent to continue with Sevilla after just two weeks there. Especially when you see how desperate Lookman appeared to want out too. #EFC — Ell Bretland (@EllBretland) February 15, 2018

Reports in December suggested that the Spain Under-21 international was missing life back on the continent and, given the lack of Spanish speakers in Everton's squad, it would have been difficult for him to communicate with teammates.

That, coupled with Ronald Koeman's 'desire' not to play him led to the forward being ostracised, and it won't have helped further that Everton have spluttered for the vast majority of this season.

The 22-year-old wasn't given a fair crack of the whip really either. Just six of his 15 appearances came from the start and only once did he complete the full 90 minutes - the 1-0 victory over Ruzomberok in the Europa League providing that sole opportunity.

Obviously not good enough for the premier league like most of the signings — Paul Scott (@scousescott) February 16, 2018

A lack of match sharpness, then, could also have contributed to his downfall and, with it, lower confidence in front of goal.

What about his impressive stats at Malaga too? You know, the ones that saw Sandro become a one-in-two striker?

Agreed. Think it highlights the problems we've got though. Why does he want to stay there? Is he good enough for EFC? Think he's had a short sharp shock as to the pace of the PL tbh. — Tezzermelad (@tezzermelad) February 16, 2018

The attacker must have had something about him to come through Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy and, despite Malaga not being the biggest club in Spain, the fact that he produced on such a consistent basis for them means there's talent and potential there to be realised.

Is it a case of 'all of the above' contributing to Sandro's Everton misery? Most likely, and it's a damn shame he'll possibly never show it in Royal Blue.

Sam Allardyce recently revealed there may be a way back for Sandro at Everton if he has a successful spell at Sevilla. Judging by his own feelings, however, Sandro may not want to take up that one final chance to do so.

