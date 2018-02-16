FanVoice: 90min Readers Vote on the Season's Best Premier League Fantasy Football Team Name

Creative juices flow at the start of every season as fans up and down the country try their best to formulate the most witty, punny and outright glorious names for their fantasy football team ahead of the new campaign.

The stakes are high and reputations are often on the line, it is serious stuff which those who don't play simply don't understand. Victory is so much sweeter with a cracking name to go along with it. It may take you longer to nail down your final name then it does to squeeze as many talented players as you can in the £100m budget, but the effort is often worth it.

After narrowing down our final six candidates of the season, we handed it over to you as 90min readers to pick your season winning team name...and here is your winner:

Image by Joanna Durkan

With 33% of the total vote 'KLOPPS and Robbers' takes the crown ahead of five worthy runners-up.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the obvious inspiration for what is now a poignant reference to results like the Reds had against Tottenham almost a fortnight ago. Liverpool were twice a goal to the good before being pegged back by Spurs late-on in circumstances which were widely considered to be dubious - depending on which side of the fence you sit, of course.

The Reds have been susceptible to conceding goals at the death to drop valuable points, so after giving so much to the rest of the league in years gone by it is no wonder that this name was voted the best of the bunch - sorry Klopp!

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

'Murder on ZIDANE's Floor' came a close second with 28% of the vote, clearly winning the readers over with a pop culture reference never goes amiss.

Like our winning team name, Real Madrid's manager has lived up to the title as his side have struggled to hit their stride in La Liga this term as league leaders Barcelona have slaughtered them in every sense of the word, ensuring they currently hold a 17 point lead over their arch rivals in the capital.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

'The NEVILLE wears Prada' came in at third place with a respectable 14% of the vote, imagery clearly playing its part in this one. Gary or Phil, your choice but the results won't be too pleasing either way.

'PIQUE Blinders' (10%), 'Flying Without INGS' (8%) and 'Smack My BILIC Up' (7%) rounded off the last three of the vote, all exceptional word plays and worthy of their place in the top six.

Whilst there were hundreds upon thousands of cracking team names floating about this season, notable mentions must also go to 'Men Behaving Chadli', 'Lallana in Pyjamas' and 'Benteke Fried Chicken'.





With plenty of team names to laugh and talk about this season, we look forward to seeing what you come up with next season.



