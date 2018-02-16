Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is back in full training, as he edges closer to a return to action.

After suffering knee ligament damage in City's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in December, Jesus was expected to be out for a number of weeks - three months was reported to be the worst case scenario at the time - but he is now set to put City back to full strength when he completes his recovery.

Guardiola revealed that the Brazilian has been training on his own for a couple of weeks, but is now ready to join the team, saying on Friday: "It is good news. I don't know when he will be ready definitely but the first step is to make one week or two weeks training alone and today is his first training with team."

Jesus had managed eight goals and two assists in 18 appearances for City at the start of the season, and was providing Guardiola with a selection dilemma every week on whether to start him or Sergio Aguero.

Since Jesus' has been out, Aguero has been in scintillating form. The Argentinian has now scored 21 Premier League goals in 22 starts, most recently scoring a stunning four goals in the 5-1 demolishing of Leicester City.

City next face Wigan in the FA Cup on Monday, and Guardiola has hinted he could name a strong team for the game given the rest between fixtures over the last few weeks. City last thrashed Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday, and don't play again after Wigan until next Sunday.

He added: "It depends [on the time] between the games. The Basel game was a winning game, we have six days or so and until next Sunday [the EFL Cup final against Arsenal] we have five or six days too.

"They can recover. When the distance is two or three days after we have to take a look at the condition of the team. The players are feeling well. We will see what our decisions are after the training sessions."