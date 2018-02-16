'I Looked for the Money': Torino Winger Iago Falque Reveals Move to Spurs Was 'Wrong Choice'

Iago Falque believes he made an almost catastrophic career choice in joining Spurs in 2012, but believes the lapse in judgement made him stronger.

The winger spent his youth career in the ranks of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, before moving to north London.

While contracted with Spurs, Falque spent much of his time out on loan, but struggled to make an impression and eventually moved to Serie A.

After spells with Genoa and Roma, the 28-year-old has finally settled back in northern Italy, but this time with the rivals of his former side, Turin.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Falque revealed why he joined Spurs and his regret in doing so.

"Tottenham was the wrong choice - I looked for the money and not the sporting challenge. I saw the ugliest part of the game.

"I was just a number - zero consideration - but that also made me stronger."

Naturally, Falque found game time a rarity with the Lilywhites, but has blossomed with Torino.

The Spaniard started 31 times in Serie A for Il Toro last season, scoring twelve and assisting eight. This campaign, Falque looks set to beat that tally with nine goals and eight assists to his name already.

Torino next face Juventus in the Derby della Mole on Sunday, after the Old Lady drew with Spurs earlier in the week.