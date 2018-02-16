John Terry Sets Sights on Coaching Career Ahead of Potential Future as Chelsea Boss

John Terry wants to return to Chelsea in a coaching capacity in the near future, as he plots a route to becoming the club's first-team manager.

The Blues legend, who left the club after a 20-year association with them last summer, is eager to move into coaching once he hangs up his boots according to the Mirror.

Terry, 37, harbours hopes of one day managing the club's senior side and believes the best route to the top job at Stamford Bridge would be working his way up the staff ranks in west London - much like he did as a player.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The centre-back's chances of realising that dream could be handed a boost if current boss Antonio Conte does end up leaving the reigning Premier League champions too.

Conte has come under pressure in the capital lately due to the club's failure to successfully defend their top flight crown, and rumours of his desire to move back to Italy earlier in the season have not helped his cause.

The 48-year-old's potential departure would lead to a restructuring of Chelsea's staff - and provide Terry with the opportunity to return home and begin coaching the club's youth stars.

John Terry still showing the same passion he did for us as he is doing now for Aston Villa, love him man. — BK (@CFCBrano) February 11, 2018

Terry is still based in Cobham near to Chelsea's training base despite joining second-placed Championship outfit Villa in July, and is eager to enter the world of management when he brings the curtain down on his playing career.

However, much of his immediate hopes of beginning his management journey could hinge on whether the Villans get promoted back to England's top division this season.

Michy Batshuayi - Scores two to give Dortmund the win

Charly Musonda - Sets up the Celtic winner



What is Antonio Conte thinking right now? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/418rPFwRtF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2018

If Villa were to make it back to the Premier League, boss Steve Bruce would likely hand Terry a fresh 12-month deal to remain part of his plans - a contract which would take the ex-England captain well past his 38th birthday.

Terry has played a huge part in Villa's current seven-match unbeaten run in England's second tier and it remains to be seen what his next step in football is until the end of this term.

