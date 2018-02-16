Jurgen Klopp Claims the Return of Nathaniel Clyne Makes Liverpool ‘Comfortable’ at the Back

By 90Min
February 16, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool now have a ‘comfortable situation’ at right-back following Nathaniel Clyne's return to the squad, after a seven-month absence.

The former Southampton right-back has endured a miserable campaign on the sidelines as he’s missed the entirety of the 2017/18 season due to a back injury he sustained in a pre-season game in July.

Clyne resumed full training earlier this week after recovering from the injury, and the England defender took part in a training session in Marbella following the emphatic 5-0 win over Porto in the Champions League.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking about Clyne’s progress during the first training session of the Marbella training camp, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “Clyney obviously missed football! He loves it! It was a long time; it’s crazy how long it was and nobody could have imagined that, but it’s good [to have him back].

“All three can’t play, unfortunately! With the full-backs it’s always a little bit [difficult] and also who can play in another position as well. It’s quite specialist – so you either play or you’re not really involved. Clyney needs a little bit of time, that’s true, but [he looks] very good.

“You can see Clyney is just a really good football player and when he’s fully fit, we will have a comfortable situation in that position.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold started for the Reds at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday agaisnt Porto and Klopp believes he is now spoilt for choice at right-back, with Joe Gomez another option.

Clyne was an important figure at right-back last season, as he played 37 games in the Premier League for the Reds. 

The England international joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2015 for £15m and has gone on to make 93 apperances for them, laying claim to the right-back position at Anfield.

