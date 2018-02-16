Jurgen Locadia Reveals Football Saved Him From Life as a 'Criminal' Ahead of Brighton Debut

Brighton forward Jurgen Locadia has admitted that he would 'probably be a criminal' if it weren't for his career in football, with a fractured home life in which his parents separated proving difficult.

"I had a difficult time because my parents separated when I was two. I was staying at home with my mum and three little sisters, my mum had to work also so I spent a lot of time at my grandma's," Locadia is quoted as saying by the Brighton & Hove Independent.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

"That made me how I am right now, I think. When I was older I realised what you miss. At that time I didn't realise, I didn't know better," he added.

Locadia, who has faced Manchester United in the Champions League in the past, became the Seagulls' record signing for up to £15m when he joined from PSV Eindhoven in January, a timely addition to help boost the attack in the final stretch of the season.

A minor injury has so far ruled him out of contention, but the 24-year-old has overcome the problem and manager Chris Hughton has confirmed he will start against Coventry in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Locadia described playing in the Premier League and FA Cup as a personal 'dream', but Hughton has been keen to stress that there is no pressure on him.

"I don't think there's pressure on him - the pressure is on the team to make sure we get enough results to stay in this division," the boss said at a press conference this week.

"We just want him to settle in the squad and get goals for us - but he has to work hard for the team as well. He's already scored goals this season and we hope that can continue here.

"He will start on Saturday, he's been injured so he's a player who now has a good opportunity to get back involved. He's been fully cleared from that and this will raise his fitness level and integrate into the side in a game as opposed to training."