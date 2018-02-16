Leicester Boss Claude Puel Claims 'Example' Vardy Has Many More Years at the Top

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has praised Jamie Vardy after the forward became the first player to score against each of the 'big six' in a single Premier League season.

Puel also insisted the 31-year-old England international has many years of goal scoring still ahead of him.

Since earning promotion with Leicester at the end of the 2013/14 season, Vardy has scored 23 league goals from 43 games against the group featuring Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal - an impressive feat by a anyone's standards.

And despite turning 31-years-old in January, Claude Puel believes Vardy will continue his run of goalscoring form for many more years.

He said, as reported by the Daily Mail: "These goals against the great teams show his motivation and also his level. It is an example but it is not finished. We cannot speak about Jamie like it was the end of his career but it is fantastic.

"He always gives his best in the games. For example against Manchester City he cannot have a lot of balls of course but one ball was enough to score.

Having risen through the leagues to become one of England's finest strikers in the Premier League is a testament to Vardy's dedication and attitude, with Puel claiming the striker's attitude is a perfect example for young players to follow.

"At the start he has difficulties like a lot of players to start and find a good place, but he is an example to young people because he believes in himself and his quality.

"Against difficulties, he gives always a good response. He has built his career with these statistics which is fantastic and he has done all this because he believes in himself and has a strong personality."





Leicester City's next game comes against Championship side Sheffield United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday, with the Foxes looking avoid a potential banana skin and progress to the quarter finals of the domestic cup competition.