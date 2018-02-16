Leicester Experience Unsuccessful Transfer Scouting Trip to Portugal as Liverpool Thrash Porto

Leicester City have again sent scouts to Portugal in an attempt to bring in more talent from the Primeira Liga, but this time suffered an unfruitful trip.

Having previously signed Islam Slimani and Andre Silva from Portugal, Sport Witness claim Leicester sent scouts there again - this time to watch Porto in their Champions League match against Premier League side Liverpool.

However, it was difficult for any Porto players to stand out, with Liverpool thumping the Portuguese side 5-0. Leicester may consider the trip a waste of time and not return to see the likes of Otavio and Yacine Brahimi again.

It may come as a surprise to some that Leicester are once again searching for signings from Portugal, with their previous two causing so many problems.

Islam Slimani has not set the world alight since joining for a club-record fee in the summer of 2016, scoring just 12 goals in 44 appearances, and has been sent to Newcastle on loan for the remainder of the season.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Andre Silva, on the other hand, has not performed badly, but brought a different set of problems.

The Foxes missed the deadline to sign the midfielder by 14 seconds in the summer and therefore could not complete the signing until the window reopened in January.