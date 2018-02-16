Michy Batshuayi 'Not Thinking' About Long-Term Future Despite Goalscoring Start at Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi has insisted he is not thinking about his future after hitting the ground running with Borussia Dortmund.

The Belgian was isolated by Antonio Conte in London following the arrival of record signing Alvaro Morata and looked void of confidence when handed rare minutes. However, Batshuayi has taken to life in Germany very quickly and become an instant fan favourite with his positive attitude.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The striker was instrumental in ending die Schwarzgelben's four-game winless run with a brace against a rock bottom, but spirited, FC Köln side at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Batshuayi then scored the opener against Hamburger SV, before another brace against Atalanta in the Europa League - featuring a late winner - made it three consecutive win for BVB.

After his man of the match performance, the 24-year-old was asked about his future by ESPN: "I'm feeling very good at the moment. It was an important win for the team. We're trying to win every match and to continue our good run.





"I'm not thinking about that [future] at all. For me, it's important to perform well for Borussia Dortmund in every match anew. I'll deal with the situation as it comes."

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Atalanta FT: Michy Batshuayi has scored as many goals in his first three Dortmund appearancess (5) as his last 18 appearances for Chelsea combined https://t.co/IgP0lI7Tex #UEL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 15, 2018

Batshuayi's arrival has also breathed new life into another former Chelsea player in André Schürrle, who looks to be turning a corner in his career under manager Peter Stöger, who was also full of praise for his latest acquisition.

Batshuayi has five goals in his first three matches for Dortmund, and has immediately quelled fears after the club parted with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The ex-Marseille man was also thankful for his teammates' warm embrace upon his arrival in January: "They all welcomed me here with open arms. The entire staff and the team made it very easy for me, and I have a good translator by my side."