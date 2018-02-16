Niklas Süle States Hopes of Remaining at FC Bayern 'Until the End of His Career'

Niklas Süle says he can see himself staying at FC Bayern München for the remainder of his playing career, after a great start in the heart of Bavaria.

The towering centre-back joined the German champions from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer, alongside Sebastian Rudy, and has not disappointed.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Süle has started twelve games in the Bundesliga for Bayern, as well as further five in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking in an interview with Abendzeitung, the 22-year-old spoke of his fortune and delight at playing consistently at such a high level.

"I could well imagine playing at Bayern until the end of my career. It's my first year here and I have to say, I'm more than satisfied.

🔋 A post shared by Niklas Süle (@nsuele25) on Jan 28, 2018 at 5:28am PST

"I have a long contract here, and, at the moment, I cannot imagine anything other than Bayern."

Süle is in contention to face VfL Wolfsburg at the weekend as Bayern look to extend their eighteen-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Jupp Heynckes has been handed a boost with the return of Thiago Alcantara to fitness, meaning Bayern now have all outfield players at their disposal.