None Shall Pass: The Amazing Stat Behind That Proves How Resolute Atletico's Defence Really Is

With city rivals Real Madrid languishing in fourth position in La Liga, it's been up to Atletico to try and halt Barcelona's easy march towards yet another top flight crown.

Diego Simeone's men only sit seven points behind the current league leaders after 23 matches, and will hope to keep up the pace to at least provide some competition to the Catalan giants for the rest of this term.

Part of their good form domestically is, once again, down to Attlee's stunning displays at the back, and one hugely impressive stat shown by Marca's Twitter account proves just how resolute Los Rojiblancos are at defending:

9 games.



23 shots.



Not only are teams struggling to score against @atletienglish...



They can't even create chances!



😯https://t.co/Ebo6MJXvX3 pic.twitter.com/LBd95dl17C — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) February 13, 2018

(You may also be interested in Atletico Madrid Boss Claims He's Ready to Recall Key Defender Despite Recent Reconstructive Surgery)



That's a mental stat. Just nine shots conceded in their last nine matches works out at 2.5 shots have peppered Atletico's goal per game!

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak will take most of the credit for being able to keep clean sheets on the rare occasions he is called upon, but it also goes to show just how important it is for the rest of Simeone's men to defend from the front to deny opposing teams from fashioning chances against them.

If Atleti harbour hopes of stopping Barca's dominance of La Liga, their defence will be the catalyst to make that happen.

