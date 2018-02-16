Paul Merson Claims Arsenal Players Would 'Struggle' to Break Into the Lineups of Fellow Top 6 Sides

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson offered a frank assessment of the capabilities of the club's present starting lineup, claiming the majority of the Gunners' current crop would fail to break into the starting XI's of their top six rivals.

Merson's comments come after Arsenal's 3-0 victory away at Swedish minnows Östersunds FK in the Europa League, however the former England man was more concerned with the club's Premier League positioning with Arsene Wenger's side languishing in sixth place - eight points off Chelsea in fourth.

"It's not the time at the moment to prioritise the Europa League."



Speaking on Sky Sports' 'The Debate' on Thursday night, Merson said: "The thing that surprises me with Arsenal is that you look at their team and there aren't many that would get in all the other teams.

"The goalie, the whole of the back four, Xhaka and Elneny wouldn't get in. They wouldn't get in anyone else's team in the top five. Nobody would take any of them. That is the worry."

Merson also commented on Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham, who beat the Gunners 1-0 at Wembley last weekend. He added: "With Tottenham, you could reel off a lot of players who, if they went up for sale tomorrow, the big boys would snap them up.

"Arsenal have got a bit lost. We point the finger at Arsene [Wenger] but the player's aren't good enough."

Arsene Wenger's recruitment has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, most notably in the form of last summer's £52.7m signing Alexandre Lacazette who has so far managed just 8 strikes during his time in England.