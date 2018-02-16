Pochettino Confirms Star Man Will Undergo Fitness Test for Rochdale Clash After 'Knock' Against Juve

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Harry Kane sustained a "knock" during his side's 2-2 draw with Juventus on Tuesday evening and will face a late fitness test for Spurs' FA Cup trip to Rochdale on Sunday.

The England international netted the first of the north Londoners' goals in Turin in midweek as they fought back from 2-0 down to set up an intriguing return leg at Wembley Stadium next month, however suffered a slight ankle injury late on during the Champions League tie.

Pochettino will make a late call on Harry Kane who picked a knock in Turin. #COYS — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) February 16, 2018

The 24-year-old is set to face a late test to assess his fitness for the Lilywhites' trip to Spotland, but his Argentine manager has no concerns surrounding his availability for the London derby with Crystal Palace next weekend.

"Harry suffered a knock", Pochettino told a pre-match press conference, as quoted by Sky Sports. "Of course, there is the possibility we will start with Fernando [Llorente, against Rochdale].

"He twisted his ankle and received a knock. We need to assess him tomorrow. If he is fit maybe he has the possibility to play, if he is not 100 per cent he could be on the bench or maybe half an hour, or 20 minutes. We need to assess him tomorrow to see if he is possible for the squad.

"We are not worried [about him facing Crystal Palace on February 26] but we need to take care."

With the all-important Champions League return leg on the horizon which currently sees the tie ever so slightly edging in Spurs' favour, Pochettino will not want to place any further strain on Kane, however will be mindful of the troubles his side had during their last away fixture in the FA Cup where they needed a replay to get past Newport County.