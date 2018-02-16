Steven Gerrard Claims Liverpool Could Benefit From a Player in the Mould of Spurs Enforcer

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has claimed that his former side would benefit from signing a player similar to Tottenham's Victor Wanyama.

The former Reds skipper spoke on BT Sport after Liverpool demolished Porto 5-0 in the Champions League last 16 first leg, and advised them to sign a 'monster central midfielder' in the summer who can offer protection to the back four.

Gerrard specified that Liverpool could do with a player similar to Wanyama. The Kenya international, who joined Spurs in June 2016 and has made 13 appearances for the north London club this season, but has found starts hard to come by because of the commendable figure that is Moussa Dembele – who plays in the same position.

The ex-England international said on BT Sport: “I think Liverpool would benefit from a monster of a centre-midfielder, a holder,”

“A Wanyama-type player who does sit in and is disciplined, and he would give more protection to the back four.”

Liverpool are all but through to the Champions League quater-finals after blowing Porto away 5-0 on Wednesday and are still on track to claim their sixth European winners medal. However, it's their defensive frailties in the Premier League that have often hindered their chances of winning their first top flight title for the first time in 28 seasons.



Wanyama, who isn't one known for finding the back of the net, stunned the Kop when his thunderous shot flew past Karius into the Liverpool net in a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier in the month.



The Kenyan could start in this weekend's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Rochdale in the heart of the Spurs midfield and he will be looking to impress Mauricio Pochettino by displaying his 'monstrous' attributes as they look to avoid a giant killing at Spotland Stadium.