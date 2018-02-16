Steven Gerrard Reveals What Jurgen Klopp Said About Brazilian Star During Their First Meeting

Liverpool club legend Steven Gerrard has opened up about the first meeting he had with current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, revealing how the German coach raved about his Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino.

Firmino is currently playing the best football of his career to date having already bagged 21 goals for the season and played a starring role during the Reds' 5-0 rout of FC Porto on Wednesday night.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Firmino has built a deadly understanding with fellow Reds forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, with all three finding the net during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Portugal.

And speaking after midweek game, Gerrard expressed to BT Sport Klopp's high regard for his Brazilian frontman, saying: "He's a top player and I know he's the first name on the team sheet.

"When I first met Klopp he was waxing lyrical about Firmino. He loves him, he said he'd run through a wall for him. He's the type of player you want in a war."

🇧🇷 Roberto Firmino in his first ever #UCL campaign = 🔥🔥🔥



Games 7

Goals 7

Assists 4 pic.twitter.com/qaPDQaU59E — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 15, 2018

Legendary former captain and current U18s boss Gerrard missed the opportunity to play alongside Firmino having departed for LA Galaxy the same summer the Brazilian arrived from Hoffenheim for £29m.

Brought in towards the end of the Brendan Rodgers reign, since Klopp's arrival Firmino has transitioned from an attacking midfielder to a 'number nine' where the Brazilian has thrived, scoring 44 times in 127 Liverpool outings thus far.