VIDEO: Amazing Footage From Inside Spurs' New Stadium Gives Fans a Glimpse Ahead of Next Season

Having played their home games at Wembley this season, Tottenham Hotspur fans have finally been given a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Spurs' new stadium.

Although the ground is still currently under construction, it is expected the new £1bn ground will be ready for the start of the 2018/19 season, and the progress certainly looks promising.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The new ground will have a capacity of upwards of 62,000, dwarfing their previous home of White Hart Lane that could house a capacity crowd of 36,000.

With construction still ongoing, the next step is to complete the compression ring around the ground, allowing the roof to be lifted on to the ground later this month.

Despite the ground not yet being complete, Spurs' new home already looks incredible, with the multi-tiered stadium surely promising some special atmospheres at home matches for the North London side.





With Tottenham currently sitting fourth in the Premier League, fans will be hoping Spurs are capable of qualifying for the Champions League next season, with the thought of European football at their new ground proving an incredibly exciting prospect.