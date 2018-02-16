VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Time to Catch Up on Liverpool's 5-0 Drubbing of Porto

Supporters often dream what life would be like as a professional footballer; what they would do on a daily basis to keep themselves entertained on their days off or after training.

These theories often involve high-end sports cars, swimming pools or pottering around the expensive parts of the Monopoly board, enjoying fine food and donning overpriced designer clothing.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has offered her Instagram followers a little insight into the world of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and it seems he enjoys playing with his balls alongside the occasional groan of displeasure...

Firstly, get your mind out of the gutter, that is not what I meant. The video portrays the 33-year-old enjoying some recuperating time on the sofa while playing his new game, 'Ball in the hole'.

To be honest, that doesn't make it sound much better, but the main objective seems to be throwing the type of plastic multicoloured sphere you would find in a Play Pit into a small hole, pretty self-explanatory.

Class clip of Liverpool fans in Porto. What a night it was for them! 🙌 #LFC pic.twitter.com/85Xh81axUc — Away Days Videos (@AwayDaysVideos) February 15, 2018

As I am sure you would imagine, this type of skill takes serious levels of concentration, however there's always need for a bit of background entertainment, and Ronaldo opted to catch up on the other Champions League clash of Wednesday night, the one he was not involved in, Liverpool's trip to Porto.

It comes as little surprise to see the Portuguese hero take interest in a contest that houses a club from his home nation, or one that ended 5-0, however, it obviously was not thrilling enough, as he seemed quite content in focusing his attention towards 'Ball in the hole'.