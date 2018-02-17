Arsenal Monitor Timo Werner as Leipzig Star Reveals Interest in Joining a European Heavyweight

Arsenal have joined the growing contingent of English giants who are in the hunt for RB Leipzig hotshot Timo Werner, but the player himself has failed to list the Gunners on a list of clubs he'd consider joining in a recent interview.

The Sun understands that the Gunners are the latest Premier League side to be linked with the striker, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all said to be monitoring his situation.

Werner's future with the Bundesliga club has been cast into doubt lately after he rejected the chance to pen an improved contract with the much-maligned football outfit.

And it is his decision not to commit his future to Leipzig that has led to a flurry of activity from England and further afield as teams line up to try and poach the 21-year-old from Ralph Hassenhuttl's senior squad.

Arsene Wenger is alleged to have sent scouts to watch Werner in action against Napoli in Thursday's Europa League last-32 first-leg clash - a match the Germany international marked with a brace.

Those goals made it 16 goals in 29 appearances for Werner already this season and, coupled with last season's haul of 21 in 32, have made him one of the hottest goalscoring properties around.

6 - @timowerner (@RBLeipzig_EN) became the 6th German player to score at least 2 goals in a game in the @EuropaLeague knockout stages (since 2009-10). Matchwinner. pic.twitter.com/ucgzWGhvzR — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 16, 2018

With Arsenal seemingly making their interest known, the future of Alexandre Lacazette will be plunged into further doubt after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang too.

The France international was already facing a fight for a place in team with the ex-Dortmund marksman's arrival but, if Werner rocks up as well, may find himself surplus to requirements.



Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid have also been touted as potential destinations for Werner in the past, so England's quarter of interested parties may not be able to lure him to England's top flight.

Timo Werner's rise since joining RB Leipzig has been absolutely remarkable. He's already on his way to established himself as Germany's best striker since Miroslav Klose. 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LiXMNkhaeR — max riegel (@max_riegel) February 16, 2018

And it could well be that Arsenal are already out of luck in their possible pursuit of Werner after he was quoted by Calciomercato concerning which clubs he'd like to join when he departs the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

He said: "If you take Germany, it would be a lie to say that you would not like to play for Bayern. It would be a lie to say in England you'd not like to play for Manchester United or Manchester City.

"Spain - Barca or Real. There are great clubs in every league. Italy or France would not be my leagues, but the other three. There are so many clubs you'd like to play for. I don't want to tie myself down. I'll see what happens."