Arsenal Scout Napoli Duo In Europa League Ahead of Potential Summer Double Bid

Arsenal reportedly had scouts at the Europa League game between Napoli and RB Leipzig to watch two of the Italian giants' star players, in the hope of signing the pair in the summer.

According to CalcioMercato, Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly were under the Gunners' scouts' watchful eyes, but they may have been disappointed by what they saw in the 3-1 loss at the Stadio San Paolo on Thursday.

According to reports in Italy, #Arsenal sent scouts to watch Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly yesterday. Both are targets in the summer. pic.twitter.com/uYfmuixUKP — Lets Talk Arsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 16, 2018

However, the pair have been instrumental in leading the Naples club to top spot in Serie A and have consistently performed impeccably.

Insigne is believed to be a long term target of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with scouts watching him this time last year as well, but this summer could be the time where he finally gets his man.

While the French manager is also said to be keen on adding Ousmane Dembele to his attacking lineup, Insigne has contributed an impressive combined total of 18 goals and assists in 33 appearances in all competitions this season.





His form has not gone unnoticed across the continent though, with Atletico Madrid. expected to compete for his signature. However, Insigne only signed a new contract with Napoli last year keeping him at the club until 2022 so any deal will be hard to complete.

Koulibaly on the other hand is quickly establishing himself as a world class centre back - something that Arsenal could really do with at the moment.





He possesses height, strength and pace - three factors that are of certain use in the Premier League.





The Senegalese defender has been attracting the interest of plenty of Europe’s top clubs but could be just the right man to shore up Arsenal's leaky defence.