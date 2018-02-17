Barcelona Send Scouts to Watch Nice Stars Malang Sarr and Jean-Michael Seri in Europa League

Barcelona had scouts at Thursday's Europa League fixture between Nice and Lokomotiv Moscow to monitor the progress of young defender Malang Sarr and long-term target Jean-Michael Seri.

According to Sport, Barca have been "following" the 19-year-old defender who is quickly becoming one of the hottest prospects in his position.

Barça are following the evolutions of Nice defender Malang Sarr (19). Some scouts of Barcelona were attending the Nice game yesterday when they played against Lokomotiv Moskou. [sport] pic.twitter.com/jx10Pc3T4K — BarcaSpiral (@BarcaSpiral_) February 16, 2018

However, he did not have the greatest game on Thurday and was at fault for one of the three goals his side conceded in the 3-2 loss.

Sarr has been tipped for big things for a while now but is starting to fulfill his promise in the first team now, playing 20 games in all competitions so far this season.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The Catalan club weren't the only side represented at the Riviera Allianz, with Inter Milan, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Juventus, PSG and Marseille all also present.





Nice have not been as successful since their tremendous campaign last year and could be forced to lose some of their key players over the summer.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Seri felt dejected when Barcelona pulled out of a £40m move for him in the summer and this could be one of the many reasons for his drop in form after rejecting offers from Arsenal and PSG.





Another player Barcelona reportedly had their eye on was winger Allan Saint-Maximin with Ousmane Dembele potentially heading for the exit door already.