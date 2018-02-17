Benfica President Expects Peruvian Winger to Seal €20m Summer Watford Transfer

Club officials from Portuguese side S.L. Benfica are expecting to see Watford activate their option to buy André Carrillo this summer, after his season-long loan at Vicarage Road expires.

The Peruvian winger spent five years with Benfica's Lisbon based rivals Sporting CP before moving to the Estádio da Luz in 2016. Just one year after joining the Águias, Carrillo decided to move to the Premier League on loan.

The 26-year-old has been impressing fans since arriving at Watford and the club are believed to be interested in activating their €20m purchase option, according to O Jogo (via the Watford Observer).

Despite his disappointing return of only two goals and two assists this season, Carrillo offers the Hornets a lot of experience for his age and has already shown that he can perform at the highest level.

The Hornets are expected to have a busy summer transfer window, as they also look to ward off transfer interest in Brazilian star Richarlison.

The 20-year-old, who can play as a striker or on the wing, is understood to be one of Chelsea's main transfer targets this summer and Richarlison failed to rule out a move to Stamford Bridge in a recent interview.

The Brazil U20 international only moved to the Premier League at the start of the season. However, Richarlison has impressed in his maiden campaign and has already been involved in 10 league goals.