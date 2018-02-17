Brighton brought Coventry's excellent FA Cup run to an end in the fifth round as a much-changed Seagulls side eased into the quarter-finals for the first time since 1986.

First-half goals from Jurgen Locadia and Connor Goldson, and a second-half header from Leonardo Ulloa, gave the Premier League team safe passage to the last eight as Coventry failed to reproduce the level of performance which had helped them to wins over Stoke and MK Dons in previous rounds.

The Premier League side started the brighter and Coventry looked troubled by a number of early crosses delivered into their box. From one corner, the ball dropped nicely for Locadia, who nearly got his Brighton career off to a bright start with a hooked effort which beat Lee Burge, but not the frame of the goal.

Coventry fought back and soon they were cursing the woodwork too. Jonson Clarke-Harris connected with Shipley's corner but the ball rebounded off the crossbar. Within a matter of minutes, the unlucky visitors were behind. Anthony Knockaert failed to get any air on his cross, but it rolled nicely for Locadia who got his debut goal.

The three-division gap between the two sides was starting to show, and Locadia came very close to doubling his tally but couldn't get enough on Markus Suttner's tantalizing cross. Brighton's second goal came from the unlikely source of defender Goldson, who headed in Suttner's corner to put the home side in cruise control.

Knockaert twice fired over the crossbar, including a selfish shot when there were better options available, as Brighton looked to put the game out of sight. Josh Barrett's bouncing volley came close for Coventry but they were thoroughly outclassed and went in at half-time needing an almighty change in fortunes.

The second half was devoid of action until the hour mark, when Bruno's perfect cross found Ulloa. The Argentine, starting his first game since returning to the club, gave the fans the goal they wanted to see with a strong header that ended the game as a contest.

Coventry nearly reduced the deficit back to two immediately but Clarke-Harris' touch came back off the frame of the goal for the second time. If anyone deserved a goal it was Coventry's number 18 and when Goldson failed to clear a bouncing ball in the Brighton box, Clarke-Harris found the bottom corner to give the travelling hordes something to cheer about.

Knockaert spurned a great chance to make it 4-1, sidefooting wide when well-placed. Sam Baldock also came close to putting the icing on the cake but the woodwork was left rattling for the fourth time in the game, and he was denied.

Coventry couldn't find the goal that would have made things interesting and their FA Cup run came to an end, but the memories they have forged this season have brought some much-needed smiles back to the Ricoh Arena.