Eagle-Eyed FIFA 18 Fans Notice One Custom Kit Which May Be Unsuitable for Younger Gamers

Fans of the video game FIFA 18 have spotted a feature on one of the game's limited edition kits which may not be entirely suitable for a game with a PEGI rating of 3.

The game contains seven special edition artist FUT kits, available to those who pre-ordered the game last year. These are based around various musical artists, including Capital Cities, Bloc Party, and Glass Animals.

But it is the kit relating to British rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen which has caught the attention of the FIFA subreddit. Five months after the game's release, some have spotted a design on the shirt sleeves which appears to contravene the game's child-friendly rating.

It is an image from the cover of the band's first album, 'The Balcony', which depicts two figures with their hands down each other's trousers. The rest is left to the imagination, but it remains to be seen how controversial this will be.

Catfish and the Bottlemen have become synonymous with the FIFA series as a couple of their songs have been featured in previous iterations of the game. 'Cocoon' appeared on the FIFA 15 soundtrack, and 'Postpone' was included in FIFA 17.

Whether or not this discovery will prompt a rethink from EA remains unknown. It can only be a matter of time before somebody with too much time on their hands gets angry about how FIFA is "corrupting" young minds.