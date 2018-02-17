FA Cup Quarter Final Draw: Big Guns Avoid Each Other as Foxes Welcome Chelsea in Tie of the Round

Leicester City will meet Chelsea in the last eight of the Emirates FA Cup, after being drawn together out of the pot on Saturday night in the pick of the ties for the next round.

The draw, taking place in Stratford, east London, also saw Saturday victors Manchester United get Brighton, while Wigan or Manchester City will welcome Southampton to their respective grounds should they win their last 16 tie.

Rochdale or Tottenham, who play on Sunday, will also meet the winner of the tie between Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea. The latter pair fought to a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough in Saturday's early kick off.

United managed to beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 on Saturday evening thanks to a double from Romelu Lukaku, but the match was not without its controversy. A seemingly legitimate Juan Mata goal was ruled out for offside on the stroke of half time, despite television coverage showing that the call was marginal at best.

Leicester and Chelsea each won their games on Friday night against Championship opposition, while Southampton beat West Brom and Brighton emerged victorious over Coventry on Saturday.

The quarter final fixtures will take place on the weekend of the 16th-19th of March.