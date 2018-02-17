FanVoice: 90min Readers Vote for Who They Believe Has Been the Best-Ever German Premier League Star

In football terms, Germany are a nation that have always produced amazing players. Players that have been good enough to fare fantastically well at international tournaments, much to the jealousy of England fans.

Our own crop have lit up the Premier League down the years, but have always failed to make us proud on the international stage. The Germans, annoyingly, have always had the knack of shining both on English soil and for their country.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

England has seen an array of fine talents hailing from Deutschland ply their trade in the Premier League, but which one of them has been the best of the best?

90min put a poll to its readers, asking them to select out of former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, ex-Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinnsman, former central midfielders Dietmar Hamman and Michael Ballack, current Arsenal maestro Mesut Ozil or 'others'.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was Ozil who was voted as the Premier League's best-ever German. He claimed 32% of the 27,049 votes cast, perhaps because fans are able to see him starring presently for the Gunners most weekends.

Signed in 2013 by the north Londoners from Real Madrid for £42.5m, Ozil has entertained neutrals as well as Gunners supporters in the years since, with his exceptional creative game and eye for an assist.

Image by Tom Procter

He arrived in the capital with a huge reputation - current Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho describing him as 'the best number 10 in the world' at the time - and he has arguably lived up to his billing, although he hasn't gone without criticism during his time in England, with some noting his 'disappearing act' in the big games from time to time.

Since his debut for the Gunners, Ozil has made the most goalscoring chances out of any player in the division and tabled the most assists, which certainly suggests him as being one of the best-ever creators the Premier League has seen, as well as being perhaps 'the best German' period.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

In second place behind Ozil was Michael Ballack, who represented Chelsea from 2006-10. Ballack formed part of a fearsome Blues midfield along with Michael Essien and Frank Lampard, and won one Premier League, three FA Cups and a League Cup during his stint at Stamford Bridge. His tackling, passing and long distance shooting certainly made Ballack an opponent to show respect to, and undoubtedly one of the best Germans to have graced English soil.

Coming in just behind Ballack were Hamann and Klinsmann, both on 14%. Hamann represented Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League and was known for similar attributes to that of Ballack.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Klinsmann featured in the Premier League for just a solitary season in the colours of Spurs in 1994/95 and scored 21 goals on his way to being voted the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year. He then moved on to Bayern Munich and so did not really carve out a legacy in England.

Crazy former Arsenal 'keeper Lehmann was voted fifth best - in truth, it was always going to be unlikely he'd pose a threat.

With the lowest percentage of the vote was the 'others' options, with names like Leroy Sane, Per Mertesacker and Thomas Hitzlesperger thrown into the mix - if you voted for that option, let us know who you think has been the Premier League's best-ever German...

