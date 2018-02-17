Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to secure an eighth straight Bundesliga game without defeat this Sunday when Peter Stöger's side travel to Mönchengladbach.
Dortmund secured an important 3-2 victory in the first-leg of their Europa League tie against Atalanta in mid-week and will be travelling to Borussia-Park in contrasting form to their hosts this Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know about this mouthwatering fixture on matchday 23:
Raffael was able to add a second goal before the half-time break, with Havard Nordtveit adding a third midway through the second-half.
Ilkay Gündogan was able to pull one back for Borussia Dortmund, however, Lucien Favre's side held on for all three points and would go on to finish third in the league table - 20 points ahead of Die Schwarzgelben.
Key Battle
Matthias Ginter vs Michy Batshuayi
Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi has taken the Bundesliga - and Europa League for that matter - by storm since joining Borussia Dortmund on deadline day in January.
The Belgian international has already been involved in six goals in his first three games under Peter Stöger and has gone a long way to replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Batshuayi will have his toughest test yet in a Dortmund shirt this weekend as he prepares to go head to head with Matthias Ginter - a World Cup-winning centre-back who left North Rhine-Westphalia in the summer.
The 24-year-old has been in outstanding form for 'Gladbach this season, showing his qualities in attack and defence on a number of occasions in his maiden season for the Foals.
Team News
Mamadou Doucouré, Oscar Wendt and Tobias Strobl will be missing for Borussia Mönchengladbach this Sunday, with Fabian Johnson and Ibrahima Traoré also expected to be watching from the stands.
Potential Borussia Mönchengladbach Starting Lineup: Sippel, Jantschke, Vestergaard, Ginter, Elvedi, Kramer, Zakaria, Hazard, Grifo, Stindl, Raffael.
Prediction