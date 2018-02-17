John Barnes Casts Doubt on Reds Forwards' Longevity & Insists Club Need 'Better All-Round Players'

Liverpool legend John Barnes has expressed doubts about the ability of Liverpool's front three to provide the goals necessary for the Reds to challenge for major honours, despite their current red-hot form.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all scored in Liverpool's Champions League dismantling of Porto this week, with Mane bagging a hat-trick as the Reds took a massive step towards the quarter-finals.

The trio have 63 goals between them this season, but Barnes still believes that his former club need attacking reinforcements, in case the current front-line struggle to recreate this season's form in the years ahead.

“They need better all-round players,” Barnes told talkSPORT. “The front three are great, but I don’t feel that they are necessarily going to continue to do this for the next two or three years.


“We have players like Salah and Mane and, although Mane scored a hat-trick against Porto, they are not out-and-out goalscorers.

“So, as funny as it may seem, I think if they could get a centre forward, a penalty box player and play Firmino slightly deeper, I think it will be better for the balance of the team."

Despite Barnes' comments, it is difficult to see where a new forward player would fit into a side so bursting with attacking flair. Salah's goal against Porto took his tally for the season to 30, making him only the twelfth player in Liverpool history to reach that number. 

Firmino is enjoying his best season in a Liverpool shirt and has 21 goals in all competitions so far this campaign, including seven in the Champions League. Mane is the only one who has flattered to deceive at times, but his hat-trick on Wednesday suggests that he is getting back to his best.

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League, and welcome West Ham to Anfield in their next match.

