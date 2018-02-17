Jose Mourinho Insists Man Utd Will Sign New Midfielder to Replace Carrick as Club Scout Nice Star

Jose Mourinho has said that Manchester United need to sign a new midfield player in order to fill the void that will be left by Michael Carrick, with Nice star Jean Seri reportedly lined up as his replacement.

Carrick's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and after agreeing to join Mourinho's coaching staff at Old Trafford, the player is set to bring what has been a sparkling career to an end in May.

Speaking about losing Carrick and what that will mean, Mourinho has said that the club need to bring in a new midfielder to replace the Englishman, as reported by Sky Sports.

Julian Weigl should be Michael Carrick’s replacement. Him, or Jorginho. Both insane. Doesn’t matter the price, but Manchester United have to find a quality player to come in. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 15, 2018

"We need to sign a midfield player because we are going to lose Michael Carrick. Of course we need balance in the team and I said that months ago. You can accuse me of many things but you cannot say I lie to you.

"When I don't want to say things, I don't say, but I don't take you in other directions. So I told you we don't want to sign any strikers or wingers, and yes we are looking for a midfield player."

Wouldn’t be opposed to bringing in a Michael Carrick replacement and Wilfred Ndidi to be the understudy.



Big fan of his and he’s only 21. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) February 11, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have been scouting Nice midfielder Seri, with the Ivorian said to be the replacement for the retiring Carrick. The Ivory Coast international's release clause is said to be in the region of £33m, and in today's market could be a steal for a player as highly rated as Seri.

Carrick himself recently claimed that the man he believes will succeed him will in fact be McTominay, and with Mourinho slowly easing the youngster into the squad in this campaign, it may be the case that the 21-year-old is given even more of a starring role next season.