Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Wants to Help Neuer Back to His Best for the Sake of the German National Team

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has said he wants to help Bayern Munich number one Manuel Neuer back to his best for the sake of the German national team, despite being in direct competition for a starting role.

In an interview with ESPN, Ter Stegen dismissed the rivalry for the no.1 jersey and insisted it was in the national team's best interest that Neuer returned to his role as quickly as possible.

Really enjoyed talking to @mterstegen1 for @ESPNFC. Here’s the feature. News and videos to follow https://t.co/75kNPIoAYP — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) February 16, 2018

Ter Stegen has put in some great performances for Barca recently and he is evidently becoming a key figure in the dressing room, as Javier Mascherano revealed the German's rallying cry which prompted the incredible comeback against PSG last year.

On the other hand, Neuer has been struggling to recover from various foot injuries, leaving Sven Ulreich to deputise for the majority of the season.

When asked whether he was hoping to capitalise on his compatriot's absence, Ter Stegen said: "When he comes back, he is the No. 1, he deserves a lot of respect and I think all of us are trying to help him to be at his best because in the end it is a team situation, we want to be successful as Germany, so we always try to push our team members."

Barcelona travel to Chelsea on Tuesday where Ter Stegen will touch gloves with another contender for best goalkeeper in the world - Thibaut Courtois. However, the German stopper insists he only worries about the strikers in-front of him.

"I don't watch goalkeepers to be honest," he said. "I got asked if I am following Courtois. I said 'I'm not watching too much Premier League and I'm not really focused on other goalkeepers.' I watch highlights, which is the minimum I can do, but as we are playing every three or four days the focus has to be on what we do, on myself.

"And I don't need to decide [whether I am the best in the world]. I just try to be there, to be 100 percent, to be concentrated, and to show every time that I can perform -- for the team. It's only about the team, nothing more. I mean, if I am playing well, others will feel confident, they will feel fine, and that's what I can do."