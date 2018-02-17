Michy Batshuayi Takes Swipe at Chelsea & Antonio Conte Treatment After Impressive Start at Dortmund

Michy Batshuayi has seemingly hit out at how Chelsea utilised his talents as he continues to enjoy life with loan club Borussia Dortmund.

The striker joined the reigning Premier League champions for around £32m 18 months ago, but wasn't given a fair crack of the whip to showcase his talents at Stamford Bridge.

The arrival of Olivier Giroud from London rivals Arsenal allowed Batshuayi to move to the Bundesliga in a bid to find more regular football and, in an interview with Belgian news outlet Sporza, the attacker revealed that he had not been happy with life under Antonio Conte.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He remarked: "I did not have a good time at Chelsea, but I'm doing well here and I’ve been well received by my colleagues and supporters.

"Sitting on the bench, scoring a goal and then being back on the bench is quite difficult to deal with for an attacker. As a young player, you need a lot of playing time to evolve. It’s perfect here, and I'm trusted by everyone.”

The 24-year-old has hit the ground running at Westfalenstadion since his January deadline day move, with five goals and an assist to his name in his first three appearances for Die Borussen.

Since Alvaro Morata last scored a goal, Michy Batshuayi has:



- Scored three times for Chelsea

- Been loaned out to Dortmund

- Scored twice and assisted a goal on debut

- Scored again in his second match

- Made his Europa League debut

- Scored on his Europa League debut pic.twitter.com/HJ6N67aTXw — bet365 (@bet365) February 15, 2018

Batshuayi netted a brace in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Atalanta in the first leg of Dortmund's Europa League last-32 tie and is already just halfway to matching his goals tally for Chelsea - during this term - already for his new club.

Dortmund have the option to make Batshuayi's loan move permanent in the summer if he continues to impress but, if he carries on performing the way he has, Conte may look to bring him back to west London.

Michy Batshuayi has played 3 games for Borussia Dortmund this season and has already scored more goals than 88% of their squad.



Only 4 players are above him. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NUTkOk7RPl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 15, 2018

For now, however, the Belgium international is only focusing on the job at hand and has no thoughts about moving back to Chelsea anytime soon.

He added: "I don’t know [if Conte was watching]. They are concentrating on the Premier League (FA Cup) and have an important Champions League tie next week. I hope it turns out well for them.

“I’m not thinking about that [returning]. For me, it’s important to perform well for Borussia Dortmund in every match. I’ll deal with the situation as it comes."