Napoli's Amadou Diawara Attracting Interest From Premier League Sides as Spurs Lead Chasing Pack

Napoli's promising central midfielder Amadou Diawara is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur in pole position to land his signature.

Diawara was only signed from Bologna in the summer of 2016 for €14.5m with the view of him being one for the future, but they now appear to have their eye on another promising Serie A midfielder.

Amadou Diawara needs to be starting a lot more often for Napoli. Bundles of potential. One of the best young deep lying playmaker in the world.



Great vision. Very adept at breaking the lines. Physically brilliant. Buckets of positional awareness. Unreal player. — Youssef Amin (@TotalVoetbol) February 15, 2018

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Neapolitan club have made the first bid for highly rated Sampdoria youngster Lucas Torreira and will use Diawara's sale to fund it.

Reports last month suggested that the Uruguayan midfielder was keen to stay at Sampdoria in order to continue his progression, but a hefty bid from I Partenopei could change his mind.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Napoli have sent first proposal after weeks of preliminary talks in the hope of beating out Inter who are hindered by financial fair play rulings and uncertainty over their Champions League place. RB Leipzig have also been registered with an interest.







The 22-year-old has a €25m release clause in his contract, which could prove tremendous value in the current market for an international with four goals and one assist to his name in Serie A this season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Diawara on the other hand is aged just 20, and while he hasn't looked as confident this season, there is certainly potential there for any club willing to nurture it.





Maurizio Sarri seems to prefer using a defensive midfielder with more attacking capability whereas Diawara is more of an out-and-out midfield enforcer screening the centre backs, similar to Victor Wanyama.