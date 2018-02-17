Nigel Adkins Praises Hull's Second Half Character After Conceding 4 Before Half Time Against Chelsea

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has given his side some credit after they improved during the second half of their fifth round cup tie away to Chelsea, after conceding four before the break.

It's true that the Tigers were non-existent in the first half and allowed Chelsea's forward players, most notably Willian, to run all over them. Adkins believes there to be many positives from how his team came out in the second half, though he did admit the fixture was well over within the first 45 minutes.

💬 | #CHEHUL post-match reaction from Nigel Adkins: "We came with a game plan but within a couple of minutes it went out the window. We gifted them too many opportunities in the first half." pic.twitter.com/FV0bSggyFO — Hull City (@HullCity) February 16, 2018

As BBC Sport reports, he said: “We gifted them an early goal. You could see their flair and how they break up play. We allowed them too much ball in the first half.''

“The second half was a different story, although it was game over. We kept the ball and built things. There was great character from the players. At 4-0 down it could have gone the other way. We should have scored some goals.''

Adkins also gave some detail as to the positives he saw from the match and how his side now faces 15 'cup games' in order to secure safety in the Championship: "Evandro played his first 90 minutes for god knows how long. Michael Dawson was playing, that’s the first time he’s played with Angus MacDonald. That looks a good partnership.''

“Whoever was fit for selection was out there today. First half, well done Chelsea. Second half, well done us. We have 15 cup games to go.”

Hull now face a tough test away to Middlesborough who sit much more comfortably in ninth place.