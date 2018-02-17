Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has praised Antonio Conte's hands-on managerial style, comparing his new manager favourably with former boss Arsene Wenger.

Giroud joined Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal on transfer deadline day and scored his first goal for the Blues on Friday night, tapping in from close range to complete a 4-0 rout of Hull at Stamford Bridge. He also provided assists for both of Willian's goals as the Tigers were demolished.

Speaking ahead of that game, Giroud told BT Sport that he had already identified a major difference between Conte and Wenger, even when he was watching from the stands against Bournemouth.

"From the first game when I was behind the bench I was watching the game with big attention," said the French forward, quoted by the Metro.

"But the coach just a few metres from me – it was special. You can feel he’s still a player in his head. You can tell he wants to help us on the pitch and he can’t just sit on the bench.

"Strikers need a human relationship with the coach, it’s nice to have confidence with him and you want to give back."

Giroud scored over 100 goals for Arsenal in five-and-a-half years at the Emirates, but was regularly maligned by Gunners fans in spite of this, and became a peripheral figure at the club during his final months.

Giroud's goal against Hull took Chelsea into the quarter-finals of a cup competition that the Frenchman won three times during his spell at Arsenal, and he hopes to continue winning silverware at his new club.

"I’m here to win trophies and help the team reach our targets," said the 31-year-old. Chelsea will learn their next opponents in the FA Cup when the draw takes place on Saturday evening.