Paul Pogba Admits He's 'Gutted' at Missing Huddersfield Clash Through Illness on Social Media

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has confirmed that he'll miss his side's FA Cup fifth round clash against Huddersfield Town, with the Frenchman suggesting he is ill.

There has been massive speculation over the past few weeks regarding the future of the French international, who recently held an hour long meeting with manager Jose Mourinho.

Gutted I won’t be at Huddersfield but I need to get better. Come on United 👊🏾 @ManUtd — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) February 17, 2018

Pogba pulled up in the warm-up last weekend in his side's 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle United, however despite the injury Pogba played on and struggled to make an impact in the game.

It seems as though the injury to the Frenchman wasn't too severe. However according to the player himself - and the club - he is not in the squad to face the Terriers on Saturday because of a new illness.

The Frenchman will be hoping to be fit for the Red Devils' massive game against Chelsea next Sunday, while he'll also hope to be available for Wednesday's encounter with Sevilla in the Champions League.