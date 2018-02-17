Southampton Boss Pellegrino Insists That the Saints 'Need' Goal Shy Manolo Gabbiadini

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino feels Manolo Gabbiadini is an important player for the club but urges the 26-year-old to be more prepared.

Gabbiadini joined the Saints back at the start of 2017 and he has since gone on to play 36 times for the club, scoring nine goals. However, the player has just started once so far in 2018, which came in the Premier League back in the middle of January - a match Southampton drew 1-1 against Tottenham.

Speaking ahead of the Saints' fifth round FA Cup tie against West Brom on Saturday, manager Pellegrino admitted the striker could feature in the game, but warned him he needs to be better prepared.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to the Daily Echo, the 46-year-old said: "The thing for the player is you have to be really well prepared. Our reaction on the pitch is about preparation before the game. It's about what you did in your past, how you prepare every single week.





"The attitude is a preview of the preparation to move to the action and this is the most important at this level. Manolo has to be prepared.

"He played against Spurs at home and he didn't have many chances but, for me, he's a really important player for the club. We need him. He's working fine. He's working hard but sometimes I have made decisions for the best of the team."

Gabbiadini is one of the options Pellegrino is considering heading into their FA Cup clash. He continued: "It's one possibility, but I repeat that I am thinking it's an option in attack, Manolo is one of these."