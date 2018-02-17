Spanish Report Claims Ronaldo Is 'Confident' Florentino Perez Will Bring Harry Kane to Real Madrid

Current Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo believes Florentino Perez will secure the signing of Harry Kane - as the Real Madrid president always gets what he wants.

The Tottenham forward is enjoying yet another stellar season under Mauricio Pochettino, having scored an astonishing 23 goals in 26 Premier League appearances so far this season, and recently grabbed his 100th Premier League goal during Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

England fans will be hoping Kane can transfer his club form onto the international stage when they travel to Russia for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with many experts believing the 24-year-old can lead his country to World Cup glory.

Unfortunately for Tottenham fans, Kane's outstanding form has gained recognition amongst Europe's top clubs. And according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Ronaldo believes Kane is now at the top of president Perez's hit-list and that the striker will join the European champions ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Reports are suggesting Perez is set to make a lucrative offer to try and force Tottenham to sell, a deal which may include former Spur Gareth Bale heading the other way.

Bale seems to have fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu, and may well be used as a bargaining chip in a deal to bring Kane to Madrid.

Tottenham currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League, however have picked up seven points from their last three games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal. Kane will be looking to add to his Premier League goal tally when Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace on Monday night.