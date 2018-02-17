Teammate Reveals Doucoure Remains Fully Focused On Watford Despite World Cup Call Up Speculation

Abdoulaye Doucoure is fully focus on his performances at Watford despite rumours of an imminent call up to the French national side, according to teammate Etienne Capoue.

The midfielder has been on scintillating form so far this season - scoring seven goals in 22 Premier League appearances - and has attracted the attention of a number of England's top clubs.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

These performances have also reportedly attracted the attention of the French national team selectors, who will now be scouting for late additions to their World Cup squad. However, his club teammate Capoue has claimed Doucoure must focus on the task in hand at Vicarage Road rather than worry about a call up to the French national side.

He told the Watford Observer: “If he puts France in his mind, maybe he loses his focus. He is doing very well when he thinks about Watford, so he should keep doing that.

“He is not even talking about France, so that is good and I hope he will finish the season well and score more goals.”

Should Doucoure receive a call up, it's no secret the strength in depth in the midfield areas Didier Deschamps has at his disposal - with the likes of Paul Pogba, N'golo Kante and Blaise Matuidi to name a few - a line up Capoue admits will be tough for Doucoure to break into.

He added: “I think it will be hard because there are top, top players in the national team.

“We will see what happens though. He needs to keep going and after that you never know what will happen if players get injured.”

Watford currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League, and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Everton on Saturday.