VIDEO: Behind the Scenes as Yeovil Host Man Utd in FA Cup Fourth Round - Year of the Underdog

The magic of the FA Cup loomed large over the horizon of Huish Park as Yeovil Town welcomed Manchester United for a tantalising fourth round clash at the end of January.

Having bested Bradford City last time out, the League Two outfit were handed a dream tie against the Red Devils on home soil - and the potential for one of the greatest cup upsets of all-time was on the minds of everyone associated with Darren Way's team.

90min's Year of the Underdog series has followed a number of clubs into the 'proper' rounds of English football's oldest cup competition, and Way was certainly under no illusions as to the task before his troops ahead of the contest.

The 38-year-old's mindset was evident in the events leading up to the meeting as he explained how it was the 'giant killers versus the giant club' with a place in the fifth round of 'one of the most prestigious cups in the world' at stake for either.



Way's game plan, however, would bear no surprise tactics - 'For the first 10 minutes of the game, we're gonna press' and 'You have to be clear and concise in how the opposition will play; I will always do that whether that's United or Rotherham' the order of the day for the visit of Jose Mourinho's men.

And what a day it could prove to be. Yeovil's players lining up against the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata would be something that none of the Glovers' senior stars would forget in a hurry.

With injuries and suspensions once again decimating Way's squad, however, Yeovil would be up against it on home turf - despite Way's desire to give Mourinho a very unhappy birthday!

The hosts stood their ground and held out until the stroke of half-time when, if level at the break, a bit of geeing up and some encouraging words would help boost some tiring legs.

Unfortunately it wasn't to be, though, as Rashford stole in to capitalise on some poor defending to dink the ball home on 42 minutes.

Battling on until the end, Yeovil's charges did their upmost to try and find that elusive goal to draw them back into proceedings - but any slim hopes of a massive cup shock where ended with three second-half strikes from Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku.

Downhearted but proud as always, Jake Gray described the moment as an 'unbelievable experience' despite the defeat while Way 'loved every minute' regardless of the final score.

And so another FA Cup run comes to an end for the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament - a case of 'what might have been' but, given their five-match unbeaten run since that loss, Way still has his men fighting against the drop in England's fourth tier.

