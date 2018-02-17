VIDEO: Kevin de Bruyne Reveals His Nickname & Names the Brazil Legend His Game Is Modelled On

Kevin De Bruyne is enjoying a remarkable season for Premier League leaders Manchester City, isn't he?

The Belgium international should be on course to life this term's PFA Player of the Season award due to his exceptional form for Pep Guardiola's men.

His glorious displays, though, don't mean that De Bruyne is given a free ride by teammates in the dressing room as a fun Q&A with City's Twitter account proved when De Bruyne revealed what nickname he had been given:



He quipped: "Since I came here a lot of people call me 'the Prince'!

When asked by someone off camera why he was called that, De Bruyne gave a wry smile and merely said: "Prince Harry..."

The City playmaker was also quizzed on which former and current football stars he believed he based his game on and, and some deliberating, offered up two inspirational answers.



He commented: "Present I would say Eriksen from Tottenham, and from the past... maybe Kaka."

And what of chatter that says he and new senior teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko are basically twins to their remarkable likeness?



De Bruyne added: "He's definitely not my twin brother. I always say him, I'm already married so I'm okay!"

Talk about a Zin-g eh? No? I'll see myself out.

