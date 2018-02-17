VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Channels Lionel Messi to Score Training Ground Wonder Goal

After scoring one of the goals of the season during Liverpool's impressive 5-0 away win over Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, Mohamed Salah score another astonishing goal on the training ground this week:

Mo Salah is out of this world. What a goal today in training at Marbella pic.twitter.com/PwdXJOBt7U — Pellumb Mjeku (@ThisisPllumey) February 17, 2018

The goal scored during Liverpool's warm weather training in Marbella, is yet another example of why the Egyptian international has been regularly compared to the great Lionel Messi.

Salah's brilliant close control in the above video - coupled with a cool finish - was incredibly reminiscent of the five time Ballon d'Or winner.

Mohamed Salah at Liverpool in 2017/18 = 🔥🔥🔥



Which signing has had the biggest impact at your club? 🤔 #UCL pic.twitter.com/bncbdc4EuD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2018

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an incredible start to life in on Merseyside. Since his £36.9m move from AS Roma in the summer transfer window, Mo Salah has scored an incredible 30 goals in just 36 games. The winger is just the 13th player in the club's history to score 30+ goals in a single season.

Liverpool welcome in-form West Ham United to Anfield next Saturday, as they look to secure their place in next season's UEFA Champions League.