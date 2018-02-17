Watford Winger Deulofeu Sets Sights on World Cup Call Up After Electrifying Start at Vicarage Road

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu has revealed he has his sights set on a call up for the Spanish World Cup side for the tournament this summer.

The Spaniard moved to Watford from Barcelona on loan in January until the end of the season, and has already put in a match-winning display during Watford's 4-1 thrashing of current Premier League champions Chelsea - a performance which Watford head coach Javi Gracia believed may have gained the attention of the Spanish national team selectors.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He told Sport English: "I do not know in the future what will happen. I want to focus on him playing well for Watford. Maybe in the summer the national team will call him, who knows?”

As for Deulofeu, he remains upbeat about his chances of heading to Russia in the summer, claiming regular first team action at Watford will help his chances. He said: "Yes, 100 per cent.

"Because when I play my best football, when I played well in Milan, the coach of [the] national [team] has confidence in me.

"Let’s see. I know it’s difficult but that’s why I’ve come. I don’t want to be on the bench or out of the squad and I didn’t have possibilities to go to the national [side, at Barcelona]. Now I’m on the pitch, I want to help the team and after I’ll see if I go or not to the World Cup."





Spain will face both Germany and Argentina in March before two more friendlies against Tunisia and Switzerland prior to the World Cup, and Deulofeu will be keen to impress both at club level and at international level ahead of what could be a breakout tournament for the 23-year-old.