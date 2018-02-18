Arsene Wenger Provides Discouraging Update on Aaron Ramsey as Carabao Cup Final Looms

Arsene Wenger has revealed Aaron Ramsey isn't recovering from his groin injury in the way that the club had hoped, meaning he could miss the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Ramsey has not featured for the Arsenal since hitting a superb hat-trick against Everton earlier this month, and looks to be in real danger of missing the League Cup final at Wembley on February 25.

It will be a bitter blow if he fails to make it, especially with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus expected to recover in time and Ramsey having had a good season at the Emirates.

The midfielder has scored six goals and tabled eight assists in the Premier League so far this season, and had to have been knocking on the door for a start in the final.

Speaking ahead of the 3-0 victory over Ostersunds in the Europa League on Thursday, Wenger said, as quoted by football.london: "It is a little bit sensitive case because we expected him to be a bit further in his development of the groin problem and he doesn't move forward as quickly as we expected it.

"Today we would say that certainly he will not be available even for the next game against Ostersunds. Maybe for the cup final, we don't know yet, it depends how he will progress from now."