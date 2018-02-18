Bad Weather Could Force Tottenham to Begin Next Season Away From New Stadium

Tottenham could be forced to start next season away from the new White Hart Lane due to bad weather, the Mirror have reported.

The club have until the end of the month to inform the Premier League whether the stadium will be ready in time.

If there is a delay to building work it could mean that Spurs must be play the first few games of next season away from home, as West Ham did last campaign.

Tottenham remain confident that the new ground will be completed, but will be hopeful of no more disruptions over the next couple of weeks.

The £20m roof is now being put into place, a process described as a "key milestone" in the building.

The club have confirmed that this could take a number of weeks and could also be affected by any adverse weather.

(You may also be interested in Spanish Report Claims Ronaldo Is 'Confident' Florentino Perez Will Bring Harry Kane to Real Madrid)

Spurs' Twitter account recently revealed photos of the progress made on the new arena.

Huge columns have been put into place to form the basis of the elliptically-shaped ring roof, while a ground-breaking retractable pitch is being constructed.

The 62,000-capacity stadium will cost £750m and will host American Football along with Tottenham games.

Spurs will be hopeful, too, that the new stadium is home to Champions League football next season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side currently sit in fifth in the Premier League standings and face Juventus in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 later this month.