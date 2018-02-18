Real Madrid appears to have righted its ship, and now it sets out to fortify its place in La Liga's Champions League places.

Fresh off a 3-1 win over PSG in their Champions League round of 16 first leg, Real Madrid returns to action in league play, where it has gone 3-0-1 over its last four matches and sits five points clear of fifth-place Villarreal with a game in hand.

In its way is in-form Betis, which has won its last two games in the league and also claimed a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu earlier this season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

