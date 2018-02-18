How to watch Real Madrid vs. Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday, February 18.
Real Madrid appears to have righted its ship, and now it sets out to fortify its place in La Liga's Champions League places.
Fresh off a 3-1 win over PSG in their Champions League round of 16 first leg, Real Madrid returns to action in league play, where it has gone 3-0-1 over its last four matches and sits five points clear of fifth-place Villarreal with a game in hand.
In its way is in-form Betis, which has won its last two games in the league and also claimed a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu earlier this season.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.